MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ruble strengthened in volatile trade early on Friday, supported by a slight uptick in oil prices and supportive comments from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirming his ministry had sold foreign currency.

At 0720 GMT (02:20 a.m. EST), the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.04 RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.5 percent to trade at 75.35 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.