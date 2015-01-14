FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia will not cut itself off from world: Medvedev
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Russia will not cut itself off from world: Medvedev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) chairs a meeting on economic issues in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry AstakhovRIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not cut itself off from the world because any return to the past would be a “monstrous mistake”, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

Medvedev, whose country has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have aggravated an economic crisis, told a conference the central bank had all the instruments it needed to secure the stability of the rouble.

He said the central bank would not “eat up” Russia’s foreign exchange reserves and ruled out capital controls. He said Russia did not want Ukraine to default but Kiev should pay its debts.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.