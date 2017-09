Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) and First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov attend a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday there were no easy solutions to Russia’s economic problems and it will take a year of two for it to get used to the situation, RIA news agency reported.

Russia has been hit by a fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, and recession is looming.