Russia's Putin signs new military doctrine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Culture and Art, at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new military doctrine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The new military doctrine says the main external risks for the country are the expansion of NATO’s military capabilities and detribalization in several regions, RIA news agency reported.

The doctrine also says the main internal risks are activities to destabilize situation in the country and the activities of terrorists, it added.