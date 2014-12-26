FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin signs new military doctrine
#World News
December 26, 2014 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin signs new military doctrine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Culture and Art, at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new military doctrine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The new military doctrine says the main external risks for the country are the expansion of NATO’s military capabilities and detribalization in several regions, RIA news agency reported.

The doctrine also says the main internal risks are activities to destabilize situation in the country and the activities of terrorists, it added.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning

