Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at rally

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained by police after breaking house arrest on Tuesday to join an opposition rally in Moscow.

“I was detained,” Navalny said on his Twitter account. “But they won’t be able to detain everyone”.

A Russian court gave Navalny a suspended sentence on Tuesday for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three-and-a-half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent.