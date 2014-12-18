FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama signs Russia sanctions bill, says no new penalties planned
December 18, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Obama signs Russia sanctions bill, says no new penalties planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had signed into law a new Russian sanctions bill passed by Congress but did not intend to impose further sanctions against Moscow for now.

“My administration will continue to work closely with allies and partners in Europe and internationally to respond to developments in Ukraine and will continue to review and calibrate our sanctions to respond to Russia’s actions,” Obama said in a statement.

“We remain prepared to roll back sanctions should Russia take the necessary steps.”

