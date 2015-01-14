Russian Energy Minister says oil price volatility 'part of market conditions'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that many countries believed it was impossible to artificially regulate oil prices.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, an OPEC member, Novak said prices are market-driven. Maduro is trying to persuade fellow OPEC states to prop up the sinking market.

“Many countries agree that any artificial action to change the situation on the (energy) market is impossible,” Novak said.

“Volatile prices are part of market conditions.”