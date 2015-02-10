U.S. wants to drag Russia into Ukraine conflict: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States is trying to drag Russia into the Ukrainian conflict to try to force a change of power in Moscow and dismember Russia, the head of the Kremlin’s Security Council, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“Americans are trying to drag Russia into the intergovernmental military conflict, using events in Ukraine to force a change of power and ultimately to dismember our country,” Nikolai Patrushev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.