Russia bans cheese imports from Poland
February 23, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia bans cheese imports from Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday it had suspended all imports of cheese from Poland due to irregularities in “normative requirements”.

It said it had found that cheese produced by OSTROWIA Sp. z.o.o. did not meet the requirements of a Moscow-led customs union.

Rospotrebnadzor said it had suspended the imports with effect from Feb. 20.

Russia slapped a one-year ban on many Western food imports in August in retaliation for sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

