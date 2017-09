Putin says central bank, government taking adequate measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks in to attend his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the central bank and government were taking adequate measures to support the rouble and that Russia’s current economic situation was caused by external factors.

He told his annual end-of-year news conference: “I believe that the central bank and the government are taking adequate measures.” He added that there may have been questions over the timeliness and quality of the measures.