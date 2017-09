Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the gala concert marking the opening of the Year of Literature in Russia at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia will remain a part of the global economy but needs to strengthen its financial and economic sovereignty.

Addressing Russian regional leaders, Putin said regional chiefs must track food inflation to prevent any price “speculation”. Russia’s economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and by the fall in global oil prices.