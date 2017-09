Former Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks about his "Open Russia" movement at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one of his biggest critics, had the right to engage in politics “as any Russian citizen”.

Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky a year ago and the former oligarch was released after a decade in prison the following month.