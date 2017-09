Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) delivers a speech during a congress of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia’s foreign exchange reserves should not be used to help resolve the country’s current economic problems.

“Gold and foreign exchange reserves are for other purposes,” Putin told a meeting of Russian entrepreneurs. “(They) are not for financing current economic problems.”