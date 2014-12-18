Russia's Putin says Rosneft CEO Sechin is an 'effective' manager

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin attend a signing ceremony at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2014 (SPIEF 2014) in St. Petersburg May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Igor Sechin, CEO at the country’s top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), was an “effective” manager, adding he had no plans to fire him.

“Sechin works properly and effectively,” Putin told his annual press conference. Rosneft was put under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Rosneft became the world’s top listed oil company by output after buying its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion, partly using loans and other financial tools. Rosneft’s market capitalization now stands at around $30 billion, according to ThomsonReuters data.