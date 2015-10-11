FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia does not plan to restrict movement of capital, FX earnings: Putin
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 11, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Russia does not plan to restrict movement of capital, FX earnings: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia will follow a considered budget policy and does not plan to restrict the movement of capital or foreign currency earnings, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“We do not intend to move away from a liberal policy in the sphere of currency regulation,” he told the chief executive of Formula One tire supplier Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, on the sidelines of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

“For investors, this means we do not plan to restrict the movement of capital or foreign currency earnings,” Putin said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.