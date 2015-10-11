Russia does not plan to restrict movement of capital, FX earnings: Putin

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia will follow a considered budget policy and does not plan to restrict the movement of capital or foreign currency earnings, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“We do not intend to move away from a liberal policy in the sphere of currency regulation,” he told the chief executive of Formula One tire supplier Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, on the sidelines of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

“For investors, this means we do not plan to restrict the movement of capital or foreign currency earnings,” Putin said.