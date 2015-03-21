FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finmin: Rouble rate will not change much in near future
March 21, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russian finmin: Rouble rate will not change much in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends the Gaidar Forum 2015 "Russia and the World: New Dimensions" in Moscow, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble should not change much in value in the near future even if the oil price changes, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“We think that in the near future there will be no serious changes in the (rouble) rate,” Siluanov said in an interview with Russian news show Vesti, according to the Interfax news agency.

“Even if oil prices may slightly deviate from current levels the rouble rate won’t reach the same as it was at the end of last year or beginning of this,” he added.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
