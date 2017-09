A customer hands over 100-rouble banknotes to the saleswoman of a local grocery in the village Verkhnyaya Biryusa outside the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble weakened sharply late on Monday to trade around 5 percent lower against the U.S. dollar after ratings agency S&P downgraded Russia’s sovereign credit rating to below investment grade.

The rouble was trading at 67.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 1824 GMT (1:24 p.m. EST) , around 5 percent weaker than the previous close on the Moscow Exchange.