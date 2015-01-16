S&P delays decision on Russia's sovereign credit rating

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said on Friday that it planned to complete a review Russia’s sovereign credit rating by the end of January, after earlier saying it expected to make a decision by mid-January.

S&P currently rates Russia’s sovereign debt one notch above ‘junk’ status, and Russian markets have been jittery over the prospect of a downgrade.

A downgrade would mark the first time in more than 10 years that Russian sovereign debt has been rated below investment grade.