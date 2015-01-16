FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P delays decision on Russia's sovereign credit rating
January 16, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

S&P delays decision on Russia's sovereign credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s said on Friday that it planned to complete a review Russia’s sovereign credit rating by the end of January, after earlier saying it expected to make a decision by mid-January.

S&P currently rates Russia’s sovereign debt one notch above ‘junk’ status, and Russian markets have been jittery over the prospect of a downgrade.

A downgrade would mark the first time in more than 10 years that Russian sovereign debt has been rated below investment grade.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
