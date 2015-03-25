FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sakhalin region gets new governor after graft scandal
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 25, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sakhalin region gets new governor after graft scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin appointed Oleg Kozhemyako, a governor of one of Russia’s Far East regions, as the new head of Russia’s remote Sakhalin region after his predecessor was charged with bribery, the Kremlin said on its website on Wednesday.

Alexander Khoroshavin, whose term as governor of the oil and gas-rich Sakhalin region began in 2007 and was due to end in 2016, was charged earlier this month. The Investigative Committee said he received more than $5.6 million in bribes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Kozhemyako, 53, had proved to be an effective and “strong governor” of the Far East region of Amur, which borders China, according to Interfax news agency.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.