Russia's Sakhalin region gets new governor after graft scandal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin appointed Oleg Kozhemyako, a governor of one of Russia’s Far East regions, as the new head of Russia’s remote Sakhalin region after his predecessor was charged with bribery, the Kremlin said on its website on Wednesday.

Alexander Khoroshavin, whose term as governor of the oil and gas-rich Sakhalin region began in 2007 and was due to end in 2016, was charged earlier this month. The Investigative Committee said he received more than $5.6 million in bribes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Kozhemyako, 53, had proved to be an effective and “strong governor” of the Far East region of Amur, which borders China, according to Interfax news agency.