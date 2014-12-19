FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks unable to meet capital adequacy ratios due to ruble slide: minister
December 19, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russian banks unable to meet capital adequacy ratios due to ruble slide: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that because of the ruble’s slide the country’s banks have insufficient capital to meet their capital adequacy ratios.

The ruble is down around 45 percent against the dollar so far this year RUBUTSTN=MCX. Russia’s government has submitted a draft law to parliament that could grant the banking sector a capital boost of up to 1 trillion rubles ($16.45 billion).

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning

