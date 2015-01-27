Russian anti-crisis plan doesn't envisage increasing budget spending: finance minister

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks as he attends the Gaidar Forum 2015 "Russia and the World: New Dimensions" in Moscow, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the country’s anti-crisis plan did not envisage increasing budget spending and that the government’s aim was not to spend Russia’s sovereign reserves irresponsibly.

Siluanov also told journalists that the plan was consistent with the finance ministry’s aim of balancing the budget with oil prices at $70 a barrel by 2017 and that it included new structural reforms.

He added that S&P ratings agency, which late on Monday downgraded Russia’s sovereign credit rating to below investment grade, possibly made its decision without taking into account the anti-crisis plan.