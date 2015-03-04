FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says doesn't want repetition of gas conflicts with Ukraine
#World News
March 4, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin says doesn't want repetition of gas conflicts with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he didn’t want gas conflicts with Ukraine similar to those in the past.

Putin also said that Ukraine had pre-paid gas from Russia enough for two days.

Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev last June and restored them in December in a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills that marked the third such clash in a decade, after similar rows in 2006 and 2009.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

