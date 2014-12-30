Russia says new U.S. sanctions may hamper dialogue on Iran, Syria

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of U.S. sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral cooperation on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and the Syrian crisis.

“The actions by the United States are putting in doubt the prospects of bilateral cooperation on solving the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the Syrian crisis and other acute international problems,” the ministry said.

“As Washington could have seen previously, we don’t leave such unfriendly acts without an answer,” the statement added.