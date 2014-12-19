FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions bill
#World News
December 19, 2014 / 6:04 PM / 3 years ago

Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign ministry said on Friday it was deeply disappointed U.S. President Barack Obama had signed into law a new bill on sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis and said the bill was “anti-Russian by its nature”.

Obama said on Thursday no new sanctions against Moscow were planned after the law for now.

“We do not leave hostile actions by Washington without a reaction,” the ministry said in a statement. “Decisions on a possible response will depend on how the U.S. use the new law in practice.”

“Russia is ready for dialogue and cooperation, but only on the principles of equality and real respect for our interests,” the ministry said. “Attempts to exert pressure on us will fail in any case.”

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage

