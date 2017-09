An employee works at Yandex headquarters in Moscow December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search site, Yandex (YNDX.O) (YNDX.MM), said on Thursday its second quarter net profit fell 82 percent to 0.4 billion rubles ($6.74 million), year-on-year.

The company said in a statement that revenues were up 14 percent at 13.9 billion rubles. Yandex added that it expected revenue to grow by 11-13 percent this year compared with 2014.