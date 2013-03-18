FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus levy not to affect Russian capital flow : Agency
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 18, 2013 / 6:48 AM / in 5 years

Cyprus levy not to affect Russian capital flow : Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The proposed Cyprus levy on banking deposits should not alter Russia’s domestic capital flow, the news agency Prime quoted Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach as saying on Monday.

“I don’t think (the tax) will have significant implications... This is a matter of increased risks, not (capital) flight,” Klepach said.

Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot banks at the end of 2012, according to Moody’s rating agency. Based on official Russia’s central bank data, that would suggest an increase of around $3 billion from 2011.

Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.