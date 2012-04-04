Russia diverts oil from Czechs to new port: traders

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will this month slash oil deliveries to the Czech Republic, in addition to cuts to Poland and Germany, as it seeks to divert supplies to its own ports, including the newly built Baltic Ust-Luga terminal, traders said.

They said this week that Russia has scheduled to supply only 80,000 tonnes of crude to the Czech Republic in April compared with the usual monthly allocation of 400,000 tonnes of Urals, the country’s export grade.

“There are already (Urals) shortages,” one trader said.

Russia over the past decade has stopped crude oil transit via the ex-Soviet states of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine as the Kremlin sought to boost the country’s infrastructure independence and expanded or built from scratch new export outlets in its Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific ports.

The latest outlet, Ust-Luga in the Baltic, launched last month, was designed a few years ago following pricing spats between Moscow and Belarus, through which the inland pipeline Druzhba delivers around 1 million barrels per day to refiners in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The rhetoric over suspending supplies through Druzhba has eased in the past years as Russian oil firms say it remains an economically attractive option.

Asked to comment on the traders’ report of lower supply through the pipeline, a spokesman for Unipetrol, the majority owner of the Czech refiner’s top refiner Ceska Rafirneska, said the company was not experiencing shortages in oil deliveries.

“In general the flexibility we have with two pipelines is working very well. There is no alarm at the moment,” the Czech government’s chief negotiator on energy Vaclav Bartuska said, referring to Druzhba and a pipeline system linking the country to the Mediterranean.

However, traders said the cut in deliveries along the Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up more expensive crude imports from the Mediterranean ports to replace lost Urals supplies.

Another source said Poland’s PKN Orlen PKNA.WA, which controls Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR, has already started searching for extra crude to replace lost Urals deliveries.

Ust-Luga is scheduled to load 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter and Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, has to divert crude from other destinations as its output stagnates.

Poland has already seen its second quarter Druzhba allocations falling by 1 million tonnes to 4.8 million in a move traders also explained by the launch of Ust-Luga.

Germany saw its second quarter schedule cut by 0.8 million to 5.1 million tonnes.

Russia was due to ship 1.2 million tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic in the second quarter, only slightly down from 1.25 million tonnes in the first three months of the year. But that figure could now change significantly if low April deliveries materialise.