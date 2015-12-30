FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One killed, 11 injured in gun attack at fortress in southern Russia: RIA cites official
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2015 / 7:43 AM / 2 years ago

One killed, 11 injured in gun attack at fortress in southern Russia: RIA cites official

People visit a viewing platform at the Naryn-Kala fortress in the Caspian Sea coastal city of Derbent, in Dagestan, Russia, May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Rasulov/NewsTeam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire on a group of tourists visiting a historic fortress in Dagestan in southern Russia on Tuesday evening, killing one and injuring eleven, an official in the region’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

“As a result of a gun attack 12 people were hurt, one of whom died,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted the official as saying. The wounded, four of whom were in a serious condition, were getting medical treatment, the official said.

The Interfax news agency reported that the tourists were local residents who were visiting a viewing platform at the fortress in Derbent when an unidentified gunman opened fire from a nearby forest. The visitors included two border guards, one of whom was killed in the attack, Interfax reported.

A search for the attacker is now underway. Local police declined to comment to Reuters.

Gun and bomb attacks are common in Dagestan, a mostly-Muslim internal republic in Russia’s troubled North Caucasus region, where Moscow has been fighting Islamist insurgents for years. However, attacks targeting tourists in the region are unusual.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.