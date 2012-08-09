FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says seven killed in Caucasus fighting
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 9, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Russia says seven killed in Caucasus fighting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAKHACHKALA, Russia (Reuters) - Five policemen and two militants were killed in gunbattles on Thursday in Russia’s violence-plagued North Caucasus province of Dagestan, law enforcement authorities said.

The mostly Muslim province is beset by near-daily shootings and bomb attacks, many of them targeting police or officials and most blamed on an Islamist insurgency stemming from years of separatist conflict in neighboring Chechnya.

Gunmen hiding in a wooded area opened fire on a group of police who were checking reports of militant activity in the Botlikh district, fatally wounding five, the federal Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

Police sent in reinforcements and tracked down a group of gunmen in the woods, killing two in an ensuing exchange of fire, the committee said in a statement.

Militants in the North Caucasus say they are fighting for a separate Islamic state in the strip of provinces along Russia’s southern border. Rights activists say the insurgency is fuelled by poverty and anger at police tactics.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.