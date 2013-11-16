Russian police kill suspected Volgograd bus bomber in shootout: media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police killed the main suspect in last month’s bombing of a bus in Volgograd and several other suspected militants in Dagestan on Saturday, media reports said.

Five militants, including the husband of the suicide bomber who detonated the bus bomb, were killed in a shootout after hours of armed stand-off at a house in Makhachkala, capital of the violent North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

Dmitry Sokolov had told police during the siege at the house that he had made the bomb set off in Volgograd by the woman authorities have named as Naida Asiyalova, media said.

The bombing, the deadliest attack outside the North Caucasus for nearly three years, raised fears of more Islamist violence as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, near the mainly Muslim region.