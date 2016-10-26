FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland concerned about Russian warship deployment in Kaliningrad
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

Poland concerned about Russian warship deployment in Kaliningrad

Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz speaks during his visit at Military Aviation Works No.1 in Lodz, Poland October 11, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Marcin Stepien/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland expressed concerns on Wednesday over reports that Russia is sharply upgrading the firepower of its Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad by adding warships with long-range cruise missiles.

Moscow has not confirmed the report in Russian daily Izvestia newspaper.

"This is an obvious cause for concern," Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz was quoted as saying by local news agency PAP. "Moving such ships on the Baltic (sea) changes the balance of power."

Macierewicz is in Brussels for a NATO ministers' meeting.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.