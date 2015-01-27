Russia's 2014 arms sales top $15 billion: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his counterpart from Venezuela Nicolas Maduro at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sold more than $15 billion worth of arms in 2014, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that new signed orders stood at nearly $14 billion.

Russia is the world’s second-largest arms exporter after the United States. Putin also said Russia exported military equipment to more than 60 countries last year, when its ties with the West hit a rocky bottom over the conflict in Ukraine.

“Russia will expand its presence on such prospective markets and the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, Latin America and the Carribbean,” Putin told a meeting at the Kremlin.

“Exports of high-tech military products is important for Russia, especially amid the difficult geopolitical situation. It is important for updating the production of the defense sector...and solving many social issues.”