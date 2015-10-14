FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche says Russia ex-trader's claims for wrongful dismissal unfounded
#Breakingviews
October 14, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche says Russia ex-trader's claims for wrongful dismissal unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians pass by a Deutsche Bank logo seen near the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - The claims of ex-Deutsche Bank trader in Moscow, Tim Wiswell, for wrongful dismissal are unfounded, Deutsche Bank’s Moscow office said in e-mailed comments.

“Tim Wiswell’s claims are unfounded, Deutsche Bank is vigorously defending the claims. Deutsche Bank is investigating the circumstances around equity trades entered into by certain clients with Deutsche Bank in Moscow and London that offset one another.”

“Deutsche Bank has advised regulators and law enforcement authorities in several jurisdictions (including Germany, Russia, the UK and US) of this investigation. Deutsche Bank has taken disciplinary measures with regards to certain individuals in this matter and will continue to do so with respect to others as warranted,” the bank said.

Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
