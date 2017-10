No date set for Saudi king's visit to Russia: SPA

Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a session of Saudi Shura Council in Riyadh, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Court/Handout/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - No date has been set for Saudi King Salman’s visit to Russia, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA reported on Sunday citing a source at the foreign ministry.

Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that the king plans to visit Moscow in mid-March, quoting Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov..

SPA said recent media reports about the visit were incorrect.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are backing opposing sides in the Syria conflict, and both countries are major oil exporters.