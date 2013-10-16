Russia says seeking culprits in Dutch diplomat beating

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expressed regret on Wednesday over the beating of Dutch diplomat in his Moscow flat by unknown intruders and said it would seek out the culprits.

“Moscow voices regret over the unfortunate incident on October 15, when the minister-counselor of the embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow was beaten,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack came one week after Russia complained that one of its envoys had been assaulted at his home in the Netherlands.