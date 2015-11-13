Russian watchdog rejects retailer Dixy's plan to buy rival Bristol

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s competition watchdog FAS has blocked food retailer Dixy Group’s (DIXY.MM) bid to buy a controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.

The statement from the regulator said Dixy had failed to provide requested materials that would allow FAS to reach a conclusion on whether the deal would damage competition.

Dixy declined to comment on the FAS decision but said its board would meet soon to discuss further steps.

The company, which owns 33 percent of Bristol, said in June it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Russian chain by buying more shares from a company controlled by its own biggest shareholder.

Some analysts have questioned the deal at a time when Dixy’s revenue growth has slowed, hurt by subdued consumer sentiment against a backdrop of high inflation.

Dixy Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson flagged in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in September that the company might end up scrapping the deal.

Its shares closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday against a 0.7 percent drop in the broader market index .