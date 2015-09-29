FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia oil output could fall 5-10 percent if prices low for years: Deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russia oil output could fall 5-10 percent if prices low for years: Deputy PM

Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya

3 Min Read

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil production could fall by up to 10 percent if world prices stay consistently low for a long period, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told the Reuters Russian Investment Summit on Tuesday.

But he said it was unlikely that prices would drop below their current level, of around $48 per barrel, for a sustained period because it was not in the interests of most oil producers to endure low prices for more than two years.

“We calculate the budget based on a price of $50 a barrel,” Dvorkovich said at the summit, held in the Reuters office in Moscow.

“If prices remain at a low level for a very long time, then a reduction in production of 5-10 percent is entirely possible, that is if the prices stay at a low level for several years,” he said.

He said the government would not take artificial steps to reduce output, but that a reduction would be the natural consequence of low prices for oil companies’ investment plans.

Despite a sharp fall in prices, Russia has refused to cut production. It has instead maintained and even increased crude output, putting up with low prices in the hope it can increase its own share in the world oil market at the expense of others who cut back their output.

Asked about the prospect of a further fall in oil prices, Dvorkovich said: “Low prices for an extended time are not in the interests of the majority of producing countries, therefore that scenario is unlikely.”

“We understand that some people can wait under low prices - some for one year, others for two, but we don’t see countries that want to live with low prices for more than two years.”

He said Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil producer, could technically afford to endure low prices for longer, but that even it would have to cut back investment in new production, threatening its position as market leader in the long term.

Even if Saudi Arabia held out, in the meantime other countries would be forced to cut production, Dvorkovich said, pushing prices back up again before Russia reached the point where it too would have to cut.

For more summit stories, see

Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.