FILE PHOTO: Vagit Alekperov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's oil producer Lukoil, attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil will start reducing oil production in Iraq from June as part of a global deal to cut output, Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

He declined to reveal the details, saying the reduction would not be significant.