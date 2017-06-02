FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
President of Moldova says his country cannot join EU in current form
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 3 months ago

President of Moldova says his country cannot join EU in current form

Moldovan President Igor Dodon attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that Moldova was unable to join the European Union in its current form, questioning the benefits of integration with the bloc after Britain voted to quit.

"Ordinary people are asking themselves very often: why rush to catch a train that is losing wagons? Brexit. Let's see what happens next," Dodon told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Polina Nikolskaya and Christian Lowe; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

