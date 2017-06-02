Rosneft CEO warns of oil market instability as U.S. producers ramp up exports

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The global oil output cut deal has given only a temporary breather, and rising oil exports by U.S. oil producers could create further instability on the oil market, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Friday.
Low oil prices are here to stay for a long time, and the market cannot stabilize unless all producers to curb their output, Sechin said.
