FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Rosneft CEO warns of oil market instability as U.S. producers ramp up exports
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 2, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 3 months ago

Rosneft CEO warns of oil market instability as U.S. producers ramp up exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The global oil output cut deal has given only a temporary breather, and rising oil exports by U.S. oil producers could create further instability on the oil market, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Friday.

Low oil prices are here to stay for a long time, and the market cannot stabilize unless all producers to curb their output, Sechin said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.