FILE PHOTO: OPEC President, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Participants in a global oil output cut deal may consider the possibility of making deeper production cuts in November, the TASS news agency cited Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Friday.

The minister was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg.