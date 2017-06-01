Russian goldminer Polyus says to increase free float for shares

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's top gold producer Polyus is committed to increasing its free float to at least 10 percent and obtaining a listing in London, Chief Executive Pavel Grachev told Reuters in an interview.

"We have always said we will aim to meet the Moscow Exchange requirement of at least 10 percent of the free float," Grachev said. The company's free float currently stands at 6.7 percent, he added.

Grachev also said Polyus is interested in listing global depositary receipts in London. He declined to provide any further details.

On Wednesday a consortium of investors led by China's Fosun International Ltd said it would buy a 10 percent stake in Polyus for $887 million, with an option to increase its stake by another 5 percent.

Two financial market sources later told Reuters that Polyus, controlled by the family of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, planned to start pre-marketing for a separate share sale on Monday.

Asked whether the Fosun-led consortium would have an option to increase its stake even further, Grachev said that there was no such option.

Polyus plans to commission its new Natalka development project in the east of Russia by the end of 2017. Grachev said that the company plans to reach its target production of 400,000-500,000 ounces a year at Natalka by end-2018.

Earlier this year Polyus said it expected to produce 2.075 million to 2.125 million ounces of gold in 2017, topping a record 1.968 million ounces in 2016 and that it remained on track to hit its target of at least 2.7 million ounces by 2020.