Putin says Russia and NATO must cooperate to fight terrorism

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia and the NATO military alliance needed to cooperate to fight terrorism because if they didn't there would be more attacks.
Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said however that he viewed NATO as an instrument of U.S. foreign policy and that Russia was worried to see its military infrastructure getting closer to its borders.
