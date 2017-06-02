FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia and NATO must cooperate to fight terrorism
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 3 months ago

Putin says Russia and NATO must cooperate to fight terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Grigory Dukor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia and the NATO military alliance needed to cooperate to fight terrorism because if they didn't there would be more attacks.

Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said however that he viewed NATO as an instrument of U.S. foreign policy and that Russia was worried to see its military infrastructure getting closer to its borders.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

