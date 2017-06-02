FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Putin asks U.S. businessmen to help restore normal dialogue with Washington
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

Putin asks U.S. businessmen to help restore normal dialogue with Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a business roundtable session "Russia - USA" at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on U.S. businessmen on Friday to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S.-Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.

Putin, addressing senior U.S. business executives during an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Moscow would continue to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump and the new U.S. administration.

"Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin said. "I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: help the new president and the new administration."

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

