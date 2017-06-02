FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia struck no secret agreements with Trump team
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 3 months ago

Putin: Russia struck no secret agreements with Trump team

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that allegations there had been a secret deal between Moscow and Donald Trump before his inauguration as U.S. president were "hysteria."

"There was nothing concrete, zero. It's just hysteria. Should I give you a pill?" Putin told a moderator when asked about a possible deal between Trump and Moscow.

Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, accused the United States of carrying out "crude and systematic interference in Russian affairs for many years".

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

