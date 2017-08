FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco will look into joint investments in assets in Saudi Arabia, TASS news agency cited Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Friday.