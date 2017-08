Russia's Rosneft CEO: out-of-court deal with Sistema possible

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft does not rule out an out-of-court settlement in its pending lawsuit against the Sistema conglomerate, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.

"Everything is possible," Sechin told reporters when asked if an out-of-court deal was possible.

Rosneft is seeking 170.6 billion rubles ($3 billion) in damages from Sistema concerning Rosneft's purchase of oil producer Bashneft.