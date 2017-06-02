Russia's Rusal aims to agree on Taishet project financing in 2017

FILE PHOTO: Oleg Mukhamedshin attends an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 16, 2016.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal plans a number of debt refinancing deals this year and also plans to agree on financing terms for its Taishet aluminum smelter project in Siberia in 2017, Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin said.

Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum producer, started building the smelter in 2007 but then delayed it when aluminum prices fell. The company said last month it was preparing to resume the project.

Mukhamedshin said that Rusal, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, needed between $700 million and $800 million to have Taishet's first aluminum production line running at its full capacity of 430,000 tonnes per year by 2020.

"We plan to raise all this amount in debt - we have proposals, mainly from Russian state banks," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual international economic forum in St Petersburg.

Rusal is currently in talks with state-controlled power generating company Rushydro about potential partnership for the project, Mukhamedshin added.