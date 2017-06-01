FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP's Dudley: OPEC cut deal should help rebalance oil markets
June 1, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 3 months ago

BP's Dudley: OPEC cut deal should help rebalance oil markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Robert Dudley, Chief Executive, BP, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015.Daniel Kramer

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - A deal between OPEC and other major oil exporters to extend output cuts into next year should help rebalance oil markets, BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Thursday.

"You can see that supply and demand ... is in balance today and this should bring down the stock levels of the world," Dudley told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It looks to me like an agreement that everyone is working hard to comply with and it's helpful to rebalance oil markets. It's somewhat unprecedented for countries to cooperate like this, and I think it's healthy for oil markets."

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova

