a year ago
Need for Russia's tight monetary policy remains: central bank analysts
June 29, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Need for Russia's tight monetary policy remains: central bank analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian rouble coins are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The increased volatility in global markets in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union means Russian monetary policy needs to stay moderately tight, analysts at the Russian central bank wrote in a research note.

"The Russian market looks confident compared to other countries," the analysts, whose comments do not reflect the central bank's official position, wrote.

"But the risk of increased volatility is high and that's why the need for a moderately tight monetary policy remains."

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

